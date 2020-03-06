|
|
Charlene Crilley, 76, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Adelbert and Dorothy Durzney Schneblin.
Charlene and her family moved to Mountain Top from Cleveland in the early 1950s. She attended Fairview Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Charlene was employed as a secretary with various printing companies throughout the area until the time of the birth of her children and then she was a homemaker and mother to her children and grandchildren.
Charlene was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.
Preceding Charlene, in death in addition to her parents, was her brother Dennis.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Francis Crilley; her children, Denise Zwiebel and her husband, Christopher, White-Haven; Lori Gugliotti and her husband, David and their children, David and Allison, Mountain Top; and Christopher Crilley and his wife, Rebecca and their children, Jaden and Maya, Allentown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked for the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 6, 2020