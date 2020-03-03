|
Charlene M. Kircher, 64, a resident of Forty Fort, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a brief illness.
Her loving husband was Eric J. Kircher. Together, Eric and Charlene celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2019.
Born July 20, 1955, in Scranton, Charlene was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alberta Scrimalli Fitch.
Raised in Dunmore, Charlene was a graduate of Dunmore High School, Class of 1973, and she went on to further her studies to be a licensed practical nurse at both Allied Technical Institute and Lackawanna College.
For 25 years, Charlene was employed as a licensed practical nurse in the pediatric ward by Community Medical Center, Scranton. After that, she went on to work in the registration department at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.
Charlene was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, and was also a 2nd Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 203, Forty Fort.
In addition to her parents, Alfred and Alberta Fitch, Charlene was preceded in death by her niece, Kelli Doyle.
In addition to her husband, Eric, Charlene is survived by her brother, Alfred Fitch and his wife, Barbara, Dunmore; her sister, Sharon Doyle and her husband, Bruce, Greenfield Twp.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Al and Dianne Kircher, Forty Fort; her aunt, Rose Marie Kamar, Dunmore; her godmother, Victoria Grzenda, Archbald; as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation which will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, followed by a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For information or to send Charlene's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
The family has kindly asked that flowers be omitted.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 3, 2020