Charles A. Dillman


1944 - 2020
Charles A. Dillman Obituary

Charles A. Dillman, 76, formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Manhattan, New York City, on March 29, 1944, the son of the late James and Anne Murman Dillman.

He was a member of the 1961 graduating class of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, Charles was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1967-69. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge.

Preceding him in death was a brother, James Dillman.

Surviving are daughters, Scarlett Sirak, Hanover Twp.; Jennifer Pajor and her husband. Alan, Nanticoke; and Bridget Zuranski and her husband, Steve, Larksville; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Patricia Debiase and her husband, Pete, Laflin; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Community Living Center, Plains Twp., for their excellent care and compassion given to Charles in his time of need.

"We will miss you and always love you Dad," from your "Charlie's Angels," Scarlett, Jennifer and Bridget."

Arrangements are by George A Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


