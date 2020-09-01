Home

Charles A. Sharkus

Charles A. Sharkus Obituary

Charles A. Sharkus, 75, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Charles and Veronica Balita Sharkus. He was a graduate of Kingston High School and had formerly run his family business, Luzerne Welding, until its closing.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Cassandra "Sandy" Sharkus; son, John and his wife, Diane Sharkus; grandsons, Lance and Troy; sisters, Veronica Smith, Carol Peters and Ruth Wnuk.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.


