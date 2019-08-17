|
Charles Alfano, 76, of West Pittston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Pittston on Aug. 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Angelo and Josephine Butera Alfano.
He was a graduate of West Pittston High School and Lackawanna Junior College.
Charlie ran J&A Manufacturing Company in Scranton for 16 years. He currently served as councilman in West Pittston borough.
He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their many activities. His favorite material things were his cars that he always kept meticulous.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Frances Alfano.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Irene Bone Alfano; son, Angelo Alfano and his wife, Holly; daughter, Joanne Hassay and her husband, James; grandchildren, Charlie, Tanner and Madelin, all of West Pittston; aunt, Helen Butera; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; friend and Gumba, Mike Fino; his four-legged grandson, Mugsy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday in Corpus Christi Parish. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to Social Concerns Committee of Corpus Christi Parish.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave condolences, visit Charlie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019