Charles Calabro
Charles "Chicky" Calabro

Charles "Chicky" Calabro Obituary
Charles "Chicky" Calabro passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home in Wilkes-Barre.

He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Phyllis Calabro; daughter, Lisa Calabro; sister, Donna Derenick; and two nephews, Jason Derenick and Jack Czja; along with many close friends.

Born and raised in Pittston, the son of the late Jule Calabro and Charles Calabro Sr., he was a life resident of Luzerne County and prided himself on being raised in such a tight knit community.

In his early years, Charles would become a caretaker to his father, who passed away from Parkinson's disease at a young age. Charles always put family first, and kept those close to him safe and cared for. After graduating from Pittston Area High School, Charles took a liking to business administration, which he studied at Bloomsburg University.

He met his wife and "forever best friend," Phyllis, in 1982, and they quickly married in 1983. In 1985, he and Phyllis had a baby girl, Lisa, who was his pride and joy until the day he passed. During this time, he began a job with the Wilkes-Barre Area Housing Authority, where he managed Section 8 housing throughout the area, along with coordinating services for the families he worked with. He received many awards for his dedication and hard work. Charles worked at his job for 17 years, and gave his heart and soul to the people he worked for.

Charles had a passion for his family, always making them the number one priority. Charles enjoyed watching football and cheering on his favorite team, Penn State. Charles also enjoyed playing pool, cooking homemade spaghetti sauce and attending every single one of his daughter's basketball games. Charles had a wonderful sense of humor and would easily make an entire room laugh with one joke.

Charles will be greatly missed by his loved ones and close friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

All services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For information or to express your condolences to Chicky's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019
