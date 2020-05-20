Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Charles D. Dennis III Obituary
Charles D. Dennis III of Nanticoke passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 29, 1968, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Charles Dennis, Hanover Twp. and Lois Nickodem, Delaware.

He was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Berlin, Md., and Luzerne County Community College. He also graduated from Misericordia University with a master's degree in information technology.

Charles loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed working with computers.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Kimberly McAndrew, with whom he was married 38 years; sons, Gary, Wilkes-Barre, and Charles IV, Clarks Summit; daughters, Amy, Clarks Summit, and Kristen, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Joshua, Jocelyn, Dylan, Liam, Julian, Aurora and Jeffrey; brothers, Brian, Florida, and Scott, Delaware; stepmother, Beatrice Dennis, Hanover Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday from Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020
