Charles Dale Rattigan, 75, of Dupont, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Kingston on May 4, 1944, he was a son of the late Charles E. Rattigan and Arline Ide Rattigan.
Dale was a faithful and active member of Luzerne United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always joking around. Dale also enjoyed watching Nascar racing and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Eileen Kelleher; brother-in-law, Robert Kelleher; granddaughter, Emmy Jade; and his favorite cat, Snooper.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 26 years, Sue DeFrancesco Rattigan; daughter, Dawn Marie Rattigan; sons, Charles D. Rattigan and wife, Nina; Robert Clark and wife, Michele; and Gary Clark; grandchildren, Lauren and Aliyea Rattigan; Kamri Jacobs; Casey; Madison; R.J.; and Alexis Clark; and Neamani Williams; and great-grandchildren, Ayla and Ledger Rowlands; brothers, Gerald Rattigan and wife, Ann; and Dean Rattigan and wife, Tammy; sisters, Linda Scott and husband, Wayne; and Diane Dewitt and husband, Jack; several nieces and nephews; and his loving church family.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Luzerne United Methodist Church, 446 Bennett St., Luzerne. Family and friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Back Mountain Food Pantry, 40 Knob Hill, Trucksville, PA 18708; Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas PA, 18612; or Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020