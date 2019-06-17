Charles Daniel Bolton, 61, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home.



Born Aug. 10, 1957, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles Bolton and Margaret Green Bolton. Charles was a veteran serving with the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the VFW Shawnee Post 1425, Plymouth.



Charles was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. He loved going camping with his family. In past years, he enjoyed hunting and golfing.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Park.



Surviving are his loving wife of 34 years, the former Esther Stone; children, Charles Bolton, Allentown; Jessica Bolton and her husband, Mark Weiss, Glen Lyon; and Michelle Bolton and her husband, William Cintron, Plymouth; grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Cintron; brothers, Abram Bolton and his wife, Brenda, Hanover Twp.; Donald Bolton and his wife, Debbie, Nazareth; Thomas Bolton and his wife, Mary, Wyoming; Edward Bolton, Swoyersville; sisters, Margaret Kane and her husband, Leo, Ashley; Brenda Rittenhouse and her husband, Mark, Plymouth; and Linda Kane and her husband, James, Kingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. A military service will take place at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.



A celebration of life luncheon will be held at noon Wednesday at the American Legion, 33 Center Ave., Plymouth.



To submit condolences to Charles' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 17, 2019