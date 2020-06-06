Home

Charles E. Miller

Charles E. Miller Obituary
Charles E. Miller, 84, of East Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Jones Miller.

Charles attended GAR High School and served the city of Nanticoke as a firefighter for many years. He was a faithful member of the Nebo-Baptist Church of Nanticoke.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Justin Pehala; sister, Margaret Gryskiewicz; and brother, Durwood.

Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Jane Marshall; daughter, Susan Pahala and husband, Paul; son, Charles Jr. "Chip" and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Crystal Lore; and Kasey Miller; and great-grandchild, Tori Pehala

Private funeral services will be from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020
