|
|
Charles F. Arnott, 55, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born April 29, 1964, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Thomas Arnott and Alberta Rilk Arnott. Charles was a graduate of Westside Vocational Technical High School, Pringle. He had been employed by Bridon American Corporation as a forklift operator for many years.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Albert.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy Spencer and her husband, Andrew, Shickshinny; three grandchildren, Morgan, Sophia and Ethan; brothers and sisters, Roberta Lyons; Johanna Rasmus; and Jeff Arnott; and numerous nieces and nephews
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit condolences to Charles' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020