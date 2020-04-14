Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Arnott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Arnott


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Arnott Obituary
Charles F. Arnott, 55, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born April 29, 1964, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Thomas Arnott and Alberta Rilk Arnott. Charles was a graduate of Westside Vocational Technical High School, Pringle. He had been employed by Bridon American Corporation as a forklift operator for many years.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Albert.

Surviving are his daughter, Amy Spencer and her husband, Andrew, Shickshinny; three grandchildren, Morgan, Sophia and Ethan; brothers and sisters, Roberta Lyons; Johanna Rasmus; and Jeff Arnott; and numerous nieces and nephews

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

To submit condolences to Charles' family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -