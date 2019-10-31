|
|
Charles F. Morrissey Sr., commonly referred to as "The Ole Man," 86, of Ashley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing.
Born Dec. 19, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Theodore Morrissey and Mary Walsh Morrissey. He was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School. Following high school, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed overseas in LaRochelle, France, for the first three years of his marriage. After his service, he became a welder and was employed by the Jersey Central Railroad and then Muskins Pools.
He adored his wife Dorothy and his beloved dog, "Hobo," with whom he is now reunited. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, boxing, walking, working on cars and loved spending time at Alden Mountain.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Morrissey; and his brother, Ed Morrissey.
He is survived by sons, Charles F. Morrissey Jr., Luzerne; James Morrissey, California; Michael Morrissey, Hanover; and Steven Morrissey, Parsons; grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, Nicholas, C.J., Brittany and Michael; great-grandchildren, Olivie Marie, Anna, Ella Grace and Quinn. He is also survived by his siblings, Teddy Morrissey, John Morrissey, Maura Sweeney and Theresa Morrissey.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019