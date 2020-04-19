|
Charles G. Pizont, 87, husband of Natalie Allabaugh Pizont of Nanticoke passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was a son of the late George and Anna Belevich Pizont. A graduate of Nanticoke High School, he served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He had a long career with Susquehanna Savings where he was branch manager. He later was employed by Luzerne County in the Recorder of Wills office for 19 years until retiring at age 80.
Charlie was a devout catholic and member of Holy Family Parish, Sugar Notch.
Surviving is his loving wife, Natalie and his son, Thomas.
Private services are being arranged by Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020