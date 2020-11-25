Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Dallas, PA
Charles H. Cooke, 92, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home with his family around him.

Born in Fernbrook, he was the son of the late Claude and Loretta Knorr Cooke and was a graduate of Dallas Twp. High School, Class of 1946. He joined the Navy in February 1946 and proudly served his country until June of 1949. When he got out of the service, he attended Carnegie Technical Institute and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

Charles worked as a geophysicist with Exxon Oil and other companies, traveling all over the world, living in South America, Europe and many areas of the Middle East, as well as all over the U.S. He retired in 1984, moving back to his hometown area and settling in Dallas. He was an expert at current events and enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal and listening to the news. He had a love for cats, they brought him so much joy in his retirement years. He liked helping his family and friends, working in his yard and feeding the many birds that came to his bird feeders. Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, bird watching and beekeeping.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Claudia Kamor and Betty Jane Cooke; and nephew, Chris Kamor.

Surviving are his son, Scott H. Cooke, San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Maggie Cooke Bryant and her husband, Benny; and grandchildren, Dylan and Trevor, Kennewick, Wash.; his three nieces, Deborah Ferleger, Newtown Square; Jennifer Wakefield, Lehi, Utah; Barbara Stankiewicz, Lewisburg; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Dallas.

Condolences can be made at disquefuneralhome.com.


