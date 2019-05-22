Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Sauers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Harold and Helen Sauers.



Charles served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he went to work for General Motors in New Jersey. He then found work closer to home at Foster Wheeler Corp., where he worked for 30 years before the plant shutdown. He then worked for Fairview Twp. for 11 years, from where he retired.



Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing and the shooting sports and loved being outdoors.



Charles was the husband of the late Dolores Sauers, and father to the late Ronald Sauers.



He is survived by his son, James C. Sauers and his wife, Barbara; sisters, Joan Piccotti; and Barbara Clark and her husband, Robert; grandsons, James J. Sauers and Joseph C. Sauers; nephews, John and David Piccotti and Robert Clark; nieces, Michelle Marzuga and Barbara Clark; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Wilson and her husband, William.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.





