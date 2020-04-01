|
|
Charles "CJ" J. Bauer, 82, of Dillsburg, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born Sept. 3, 1937, at home in Nanticoke, the son of the late John J. and Anna G. Shimborski Bauer.
He joined the United State Navy on Sept. 13, 1955, to serve his country during the Korean War until honorably discharged on Aug. 22, 1962.
Charles worked for Sears Roebuck as a salesman until he found his passion driving tractor-trailer for Roadway Express in 1969 until his retirement in 1995. While he worked at Roadway, he played Santa Claus and collected thousands of toys to be given to the under privileged children and adults along his route through North Carolina. He would stop at shelters, restaurants or anywhere he heard a child was in need. To all his fellow truckers, he was known as Hocus Pocus and a proud member of Teamsters Local 776. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector. He loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football teams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth M. Reese Bauer; children, Ruth Johnson and her husband, Charles, Dillsburg; Charles J. Bauer Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Dillsburg; John C. Bauer and his wife, Lori, Dillsburg; Linda Keene and her husband, Allen, Mechanicsburg; and Michelle Bauer, Wormleysburg.
He had 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexis Renee Johnson.
Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, will be handling all the arrangements per the family's request. A celebration of life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Diamonds in the name of our loving great-granddaughter, Alexis R. Johnson.
Special thank you to Carlisle Regional Hospital, Claremont Nursing Home and Homeland Hospice for being there in our time of need. Your compassion, strength and empathy not just for our father, but for the family, has made dad's final journey more bearable.
A guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020