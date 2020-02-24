Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
Charles J. "Goldy" Goldsmith Obituary
Charles J. "Goldy" Goldsmith, 82, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Goldy was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 22, 1937. He was the son of the late Joseph and Loretta Nallon Goldsmith.

Goldy was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Airforce, serving from 1955 to 1959. Goldy was also a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and was employed by CertainTeed in Mountain Top for 30 years.

Goldy was preceded in death by brothers, Michael and William Goldsmith.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years of marriage, the former Ruth Pargella; son, Kevin Goldsmith and his wife, Karen; granddaughter, Dr. Nicole Kerr-Liddell and her husband, Struan; grandson, Kevin Joseph Goldsmith; sisters, Margaret and Helen; brother, John; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A blessing service for Goldy will be held at noon Wednesday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Wednesday.

Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 24, 2020
