Charles J. Infantino, 67, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born in Pittston on March 29, 1952, he was the son of Dolores Adams Infantino, Pittston, and the late Joseph C. "Joey I" Infantino. Charles was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1970, and attended college concentrating in music theory.
Charles was most recently a manager at Pittston Housing Authority at Infantino Towers. Prior to that he was a Pittston city councilman and Pittston city treasurer. He also worked for Luzerne County Courthouse and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Charles' musical talents began at a young age where he would practice playing the trombone under his father's guidance daily in his grandfather's barber shop. This lead to his musical career and love for music. Charles formed a high school band with friends and family called The Rubber Band, this is where he picked up the Bass. Later, he was very successful with Mel Wynn and the Trend where Charles played trombone at the young age of 18. He recorded many songs with the band and the single "Hit Record/That's When the World Really Began" for Mercury Records made it to number 17 on the U.S. charts in 1971. Charles was also noticed during this time and was a very successful studio musician in New York City recording studios for Mercury Records.
In the '70s, Charles and his brother, JoJo, along with Donny Occhiato and Chickie Colarusso, formed the band, Take Four. Take Four was a successful Top 40 band that played all-occasion parties and weddings. They were most memorable as the house band at The Mayfair Supper Club where people from all over would dance and gather. Charles was also very proud to be a member and leader of Cino Paci band, following in his father's footsteps. Charles played in the band with Shawn Klush at various Elvis shows all around the world. The past few years he played with the band, Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots, again showing off his unique style of playing the bass and his perfect pitch. He will forever be missed in the music world!
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Joseph D. Infantino; grandparents, Charles and Luigina Sciacca Infantino; Vincent and Adeline Serafin DeGregorio; and Dominic Adams.
Surviving are his soulmate and loving wife, Noreen Phillips Infantino, who spoiled Charles throughout their marriage and continually cared for Charles and never left his side throughout his illness; his sisters, Josephine Dougherty and her husband, Thomas, Shavertown; Lisa Joyce and her husband, David, Pittston; stepdaughter, Tiffany Phillips; and grandson, Parker Grady; in-laws, Ronald and Cecelia Phillips, Plains Twp.; nieces and nephews, Thomas Dougherty and his wife, Dr. Renee, Michael Dougherty; Kelly Feinauer and her husband, Justin; Joey Infantino and his wife, Amber; David Joyce and his wife, Jamie; and Ryan Joyce; and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MilesforMichael.org or to Cancer Centers of America cancer research fund, cancercenter.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Charles' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020