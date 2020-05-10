|
Charles J. Maxwell Jr., 83, of Chambers Hill (Harrisburg), passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home with family at his side.
He was born Aug. 21, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., son of the late Charles J. Maxwell and Ruth Carver Maxwell. He had one sibling, the late William Maxwell. Charles passed on his 57th wedding anniversary to his wife, Lois Ann Maxwell.
Charles grew up in Nanticoke. He joined the Navy in 1954, graduated from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, and was a successful businessman in the oil industry. He was a lector at St. Catherine's Labouré Parish for 25 years. He was a season ticket holder for Penn State football for 40 years.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his two sons, Charles L. Maxwell, Perry Hall, Md.; and David L. Maxwell, Timonium, Md. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Charles G. Maxwell, Madison Maxwell and Sofia A. Maxwell.
Private interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Harrisburg.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Catherine Labouré Parish, 4000 Derry St., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020