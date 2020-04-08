|
|
Charles J. McKeown, 87, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, with his family at his side, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael J. McKeown and Mary C. Lavelle McKeown.
Charlie was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1950, and served in the United States Naval Reserve Mobilization Unit for 12 years. He was a faithful parishioner of Holy Savior Church until its closure, and later St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Donegal Society for many years.
Charlie began his career with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections in January 1960, at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas. In 1970, he transferred to the Board of Probation and Parole and retired as a parole agent from SCI-Dallas in 1990.
Upon his retirement, he worked part time for General Cinema, but many will remember him as the greeter at Sam's Club from 2000 to 2014 who always had a joke, a kind word and a smile for all who came through the doors. Charlie loved to travel and explore new places with family members and friends. He most enjoyed his summer vacations at Long Beach Island, N.J., with his entire family around him. He could often be seen at area casinos with his wife, Theresa. He was also an avid Red Sox fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Charles Andrew McKeown; brothers, John and Joseph McKeown; and sisters, Mary McKeown Bobkowski and Ann McKeown Bordy.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Theresa G. Coulter McKeown; daughter, Maureen McKeown, Lake Winola; son, Charles J. McKeown Jr., Wyoming; daughter, Molly McKeown, Swoyersville; granddaughter, Abigail Kowalczyk; brother, Michael McKeown, Stroudsburg; cousins, Anne Marie and Margaret Brislin; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Private services will be held from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of celebration to be held at a date yet to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For information or to leave Charlie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 8, 2020