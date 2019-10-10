|
Charles J. Montante, DDS, 88, of Forty Fort, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Pittston, the son of the late Joseph and Teresa Montante.
He was a graduate of Pittston High School. Following high school, he graduated with an undergraduate and dental degree from the University of Buffalo, N.Y.
Charles then served from 1957 to 1960 in the U.S. Air Force (Maguire Air Force Base). He opened a dental practice in Wyoming, in 1960. Charles served as past president of the Luzerne County Dental Society in 1968. He retired from dental practice in 2005. He also served as adjunct faculty in the dental hygiene clinic at Luzerne County Community College.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his former wife and dear friend, Marie Trottini Montante.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette Daugert Montante; sons, Joseph and his wife, Annette, Abington, and daughter, Genevieve; Larry and his wife, Karen, Mountain Top, and daughters, Julia, Livia and stepdaughters, Madison and Makenzie Maguire. Surviving brothers are Peter and wife, Janice, Wallingford, Conn.; and Angelo and his wife, Anita, West Pittston; as well as, nieces, great-grandnieces, nephews, great-grandnephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John Sempa officiating. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.
Family and friends are asked to call from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church.
A marathon runner and dog lover, in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Blue Chip Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 10, 2019