Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Sadusky. View Sign Service Information Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service 617 Carey Ave. Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702 (570)-826-0600 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles J. Sadusky, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Monday, April 29, 2019.



Born April 15, 1926, in Luzerne, he was a son of the late Stanley and Mary Sadusky. Charlie served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Astoria.



He returned home and worked with General Dynamics until his retirement. He was active in his community volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen for more than 20 years. He was a life member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.



Charlie was an avid Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan. He loved to cook and his greatest joys came from spending time with his family, often telling stories and doing magic tricks.



Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Marie June Sadusky; granddaughter, Corrine Marie; sisters, Joan, Dorothy, Mary, Stella and Anna; and brothers, Stanley, Robert and Henry.



He will be sadly missed by his longtime companion and best friend, Alice Snyder; brother, Thomas Sadusky; loving daughters, MaryJo Reese and husband, Vincent; Charlene Wigle and husband, Donald; four grandchildren, Donald Swainbank, Corey Wigle, Isabella Wigle and Christopher Reese; one great-grandson, Jaden Swainbank; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne.



Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Monday, until the Mass.



Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.



Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Throughout Charlie's illness his main concern was the welfare of those around him, not himself. Anyone that knew Charlie knew that he wold give you the shirt off his back.



We think, if our Dad could leave any last thoughts, it would be: Always do what's right and be good. Be grateful and help others. The world needs more kindness. If love gives you wings, he's soaring in heaven.



The family would like to thank Dr. Adam and Dr. Theresa Burick for their care and compassion shown to our Dad.



Memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Rx Fund, Pierce Street, Kingston.





Charles J. Sadusky, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Monday, April 29, 2019.Born April 15, 1926, in Luzerne, he was a son of the late Stanley and Mary Sadusky. Charlie served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Astoria.He returned home and worked with General Dynamics until his retirement. He was active in his community volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen for more than 20 years. He was a life member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.Charlie was an avid Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan. He loved to cook and his greatest joys came from spending time with his family, often telling stories and doing magic tricks.Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Marie June Sadusky; granddaughter, Corrine Marie; sisters, Joan, Dorothy, Mary, Stella and Anna; and brothers, Stanley, Robert and Henry.He will be sadly missed by his longtime companion and best friend, Alice Snyder; brother, Thomas Sadusky; loving daughters, MaryJo Reese and husband, Vincent; Charlene Wigle and husband, Donald; four grandchildren, Donald Swainbank, Corey Wigle, Isabella Wigle and Christopher Reese; one great-grandson, Jaden Swainbank; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne.Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Monday, until the Mass.Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.Throughout Charlie's illness his main concern was the welfare of those around him, not himself. Anyone that knew Charlie knew that he wold give you the shirt off his back.We think, if our Dad could leave any last thoughts, it would be: Always do what's right and be good. Be grateful and help others. The world needs more kindness. If love gives you wings, he's soaring in heaven.The family would like to thank Dr. Adam and Dr. Theresa Burick for their care and compassion shown to our Dad.Memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Rx Fund, Pierce Street, Kingston. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close