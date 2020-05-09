Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
211 W Main St
Glen Lyon, PA 18617
(570) 736-6218
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Charles "Chuck" Molecavage

Charles "Chuck" Molecavage Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Molecavage, 68, of Glen Lyon, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home, after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma.

He was born in Kingston, June 19, 1951, the son of the late Charles J. and Irene Pembelton Molecavage.

Charles spent his life serving the community of Newport Twp. He was a long time member of the Newport Twp. Lions Club and also volunteered for many years in the Newport Twp. Little League, as a coach and officer.

A well-known member of the community, Chuck was loved and he was a friend to everyone.

His great pleasure in life was fishing and hunting with his son and grandson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Preceding him in death were brothers, Thomas and Jimmy Molecavage.

Surviving are his wife, the former Eileen Cooney Molecavage, at home. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 17, 2020; daughter, Francine Molecavage; son, Charles Molecavage; and his wife, Sharon; five grandchildren, Charles Molecavage; Mark Walters; Monique and Donald Walker; Makayla Gamble; great-granddaughter, Serenity Hunter; sisters, Antoinette Frazier; Donna Bly and husband, Michael; Sandra Kocher and husband, Gary; brothers, John and David Molecavage.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the near future with service date and times to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Newport Twp. Lions Club, c/o Don Reese, Pres., 4 Hemlock St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 9, 2020
