Charles Norton, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hanover Twp., a son of the late Jacob and Theresa Norton.
He served in the U.S. Army with the 109th Field Artillery. Charles was formerly employed as a carpenter in the local construction industry, having worked for Rothstein Construction and Murray's Construction. He was later employed by Volunteers of America.
Charles enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, roller skating, motorcycles and working. He always had a way of making conversation with anyone he met. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Norton.
Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angeline Sandra Corrigan Norton; and by his children, Michelle Kunkle and her husband, John, Hunlock Creek; Charles Norton and his wife, Kim, Wilkes-Barre; and Lisa Natishan and her companion, Michael Clarke, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Jessica Kunkle and her fiancé Kyle Burke; Michael Kunkle; Jodie Norton and her companion, Chris Robinson; Jared Davis; and Ethan Natishan; brother, James Norton, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Jean Olshefski, Cathy Hoffman, Helen Kealber and Linda Lee Ritter; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Charles's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 8, 2019