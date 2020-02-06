|
Charles P. Bloss, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Timber Ridge Healthcare.
Charles was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son to the late Walter and Sadie Bloss. He attended E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
He returned home and became a barber with the Rodano Barber Shop, Wilkes-Barre. He also learned and enjoyed boxing. He had fought and taught boxing to many in the area.
He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve; and siblings, Albert, Robert, Phyllis, Thomas, Walter and Harold.
He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Mary Conrad; and Dorothy Jones; sister-in-law, Betty Bloss; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020