Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Bloss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Bloss Obituary
Charles P. Bloss, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Timber Ridge Healthcare.

Charles was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son to the late Walter and Sadie Bloss. He attended E.L. Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre, and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

He returned home and became a barber with the Rodano Barber Shop, Wilkes-Barre. He also learned and enjoyed boxing. He had fought and taught boxing to many in the area.

He was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Genevieve; and siblings, Albert, Robert, Phyllis, Thomas, Walter and Harold.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Mary Conrad; and Dorothy Jones; sister-in-law, Betty Bloss; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -