Charles "Charlie" P. Saumo, 84, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.



Born in Trucksville, he was a son of the late Peter and Christine Eckert Saumo.



Charlie was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 32 years of service.



Charlie operated his own landscaping business and loved his Simplicity Tractors. He enjoyed his many visits to Carone's Market, Mountain Top.



Charlie was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Anna Morici.



Charlie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha (Kinney) Saumo; his daughters, Deborah Morgan; and Melissa Powis and her husband, Robert, all of Mountain Top; his grandchildren, Taylor and Nathan Morgan and Dustin, Brianna, Julianna, Jessica and Madelyn Powis; and his brothers, George and Robert Brejack.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church for the 9:30 a.m. start. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.



Charlie's family would like to thank the entire staff of Smith Health Care for the kindness and the special attention they showed to Charlie and his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's School, 422 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.

