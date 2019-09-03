Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Paul Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Paul Miller Obituary
Charles Paul Miller, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, following a brief, yet, brave battle with cancer.

He was born in Passaic, N.J., on Dec. 10, 1957, to the late Charles F. Miller and Ann Pokrifka Miller.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanette, in 1989; and a brother, Michael, in 1987.

Surviving are his sister, Mrs. Theresa Collins, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Ms. Ashley Miller, Forty Fort; stepdaughter, Ms. Krystle Uzialko, Edwardsville; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Charlie truly enjoyed the simple things in life. His sense of humor was impeccable and anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him would surely agree. A bigger fan than Jerry Jones, he always wore his Dallas Cowboys' stars with pride. Not to be forgotten, though, he was also a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees. He was a man of few words, but those words, they meant a lot.

He will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charles is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Yanaitis Funeral Home, 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now