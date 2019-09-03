|
|
Charles Paul Miller, 61, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, following a brief, yet, brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Passaic, N.J., on Dec. 10, 1957, to the late Charles F. Miller and Ann Pokrifka Miller.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanette, in 1989; and a brother, Michael, in 1987.
Surviving are his sister, Mrs. Theresa Collins, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Ms. Ashley Miller, Forty Fort; stepdaughter, Ms. Krystle Uzialko, Edwardsville; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Charlie truly enjoyed the simple things in life. His sense of humor was impeccable and anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him would surely agree. A bigger fan than Jerry Jones, he always wore his Dallas Cowboys' stars with pride. Not to be forgotten, though, he was also a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees. He was a man of few words, but those words, they meant a lot.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charles is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Yanaitis Funeral Home, 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 3, 2019