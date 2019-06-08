Home

Charles Pisano Obituary
Charles Pisano, 68, of Pittston, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor.

Born in Pittston on March 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles and Frances Bruno Pisano.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel.

Surviving are many cousins.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2019
