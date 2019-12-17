|
Charles Santo Giarratano, 74, of Pittston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family after a long, terminal battle with cancer.
Born in Pittston on June 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Ross and Frances Manganaro Giarratano.
As a child, Charles attended St. Rocco's Parochial School and furthered on to become a graduate of West Side Vo-Tech. Charles was self-employed as a general contractor - plumbing, electric and excavation. He was the owner operator of the Little "G" Bar and Grill, Pittston. The Little "G" had award-winning softball, baseball and dart leagues. In 1975, Charles built a wooden boat, known as the "Dragon" and the Little "G" entered the River Regata and set a new record in the annual race with a time of one hour and 10 minutes, 35 minutes ahead of the previous record. He was also owner operator of the South Main Laundromat, Pittston, to date.
Charles always had an amazing outlook on life, his personality lit up a room and his jokes kept you laughing for days. There was nothing Charles cared more for in the world than his family and friends. They meant everything to him and there wasn't a stranger that Charlie would not help in need. After retirement each morning, him and the Best of the Best would meet for coffee and discuss their upcoming day and week.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Suzanne Gula Giarratano, in 2014.
Surviving are his children, Frances Giarratano, Pittston; Susan Groom and her husband, William, Pittston; Charlene Giarratano and companion, Corey Paul Psolka, Pittston; and Ross Giarratano and his wife, Staci, Hughestown; grandchildren, Serena, Lilly, Lia, Chris, Jax, Aria and Rocco; sister, Carmella Sames and her husband, Al, Scranton; nephew, Allan Sames (who called him "Unc's"); brother in law, John Gula and his wife, Jane, Dallas; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Medash, Bensalem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019