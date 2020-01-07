|
Charles "Sugar" Sciandra, 104, of Pittston Twp, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.
To his family and many friends, Charles was simply known as "Sugar."
Born Sept. 24, 1915, in Pittston Twp., Charles was the son of the late Angelo and Madeline Pace Sciandra. He was raised in the Browntown section of Pittston Twp. and attended Pittston Twp. School.
He then served with distinction in World War II with the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Charles was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his actions in connection with military operations against the enemy during the period from Dec. 13, 1944, to April 1945 in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Post, Plains Twp.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot. He greatly enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Orioles Club in Browntown, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angeline Valenti Sciandra; brothers, James (Johnson), Samuel "Smitty," Joseph (Polak) and Louis (Urban) Sciandra; and sisters, Elizabeth Dominick and Helen Morganti.
Surviving are his children, Charles Sciandra and his wife, Carol, Duryea; Madeline Calabro and her husband, Martin, Avoca; grandchildren, Joseph Sciandra and his wife, Kristine; Charles Sciandra; Michael Calabro and his wife, Brittany; five great-grandchildren, Charles Logan; Abigail; Jacob; Matthew; and Luke Sciandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care and Concern Free Health Clinic, 35 William St., Pittston or St. Joseph Marello Church, Pittston.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston. Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Military honors will follow. Final military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and members of the Plains American Legion.
Entombment services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Sugar will be laid to rest in Dennison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
For information or to express your condolences to Charles' family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020