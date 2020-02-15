|
|
Charles Templeton II, 54 of Mosier Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born June 26, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, Charles was the son of the late Charles F. and Dorothy Edwards Templeton. Charles graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1983 and was a graduate of King's College, Wilkes-Barre. He had a total of 28 years of service at Nesbitt and General Hospitals as a certified sterile processing technician. He enjoyed writing poems and writing satire in SPD News. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and dirt bike riding. He was kind, loving and loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Templeton Wallace, Jane Templeton Thomas, Richard Thomas, Ruth Templeton Wynn, Thomas Templeton, and William and Mary Templeton; and numerous cousins and friends.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James Nash officiating.
Interment will be in Nanticoke Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 71 N. Franklin St., state Route 203 Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 and Blue Chip Farms, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 15, 2020