|
|
Charles W. Johns Jr., 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Edith Jane Williams Johns Sr.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired from active duty as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Prior to retiring, Charles owned and operated the Wilkes-Barre Spring Company. He was also a volunteer at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Judith Johns, in 2017; and his sister, Nancy Jescavage.
Surviving are his children, Paul Johns, Tyler Johns; and Pamela Sampolski and husband, Dennis, all of Mountain Top; sisters, Carol Danko and husband, John; and Helen Johns, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Julie, Brandon, Morgan and Kyle; great-grandchildren, David, Lilly Mae and Charles.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019