McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles W. Johns Jr. Obituary
Charles W. Johns Jr., 81, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Edith Jane Williams Johns Sr.

Charles served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired from active duty as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Prior to retiring, Charles owned and operated the Wilkes-Barre Spring Company. He was also a volunteer at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Judith Johns, in 2017; and his sister, Nancy Jescavage.

Surviving are his children, Paul Johns, Tyler Johns; and Pamela Sampolski and husband, Dennis, all of Mountain Top; sisters, Carol Danko and husband, John; and Helen Johns, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Julie, Brandon, Morgan and Kyle; great-grandchildren, David, Lilly Mae and Charles.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019
