Charles Walkowiak, 93, of Plains Twp., passed away Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Stanley and Josephine Sheebee Walkowiak.
Charles was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1945. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was employed as a presser by Lonnie Frocks, West Pittston, until his retirement.
He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plain Twp., the Plains American Legion, Joseph E. Conlon Post 558, and the Friendship Club of Plains.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, the former Rose Zastulka, on Jan. 22, 2019; brothers, Frank, Joseph, and Henry Walkowiak; and sisters, Mildred Forlenza and Claire Blandina.
Surviving are his children, Charles J. Walkowiak and his wife, Eileen, Doylestown; Roseanne Scamuffa, Downingtown; and Gerard Walkowiak and his wife, Mary Grace, Wilkes-Barre; and five grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.
Interment with military honors, accorded by the United States Army and the Plains American Legion Funeral Honors Detail, will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday in the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For information or to leave Charles' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 23, 2019