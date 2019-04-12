Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Joe" Wark III. View Sign

Charles "Joe" Wark III, 66, of Berwick, was released into his Savior's arms on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.



He was born April 30, 1952, in Berwick, a son of the late Charles and Kathryn Nunemaker Wark Jr.



Joe was a graduate of Columbia Montour Vocational School, Class of 1972. He enjoyed NHRA Drag Racing, dirt track racing in Selinsgrove and enjoyed watching golf on TV.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Randy Wark.



Joe is survived by his wife, the former Betty Worman, whom he married Sept. 26, 1987; a daughter, Carina B. Hons and her husband, Jason, Williamsport; three siblings, Larry Wark, Tennessee; Debra Hartman and her husband, Jim, Houston, Texas; Donna Powlus and her husband, Duane, Bloomsburg; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wark, Florence, S.C.; good friend, Karl Hunsinger and his wife, Mary Lee, Berwick, whom he thought as a brother; nieces Stacey, Amanda, Brenda, Jennifer, Kristen and Samantha; and nephews, Matthew, Lane and James; and his beloved cat, Rory.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Rev. Francis J. Tamburro as celebrant.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1024 N. Market St., Berwick.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Animal Resource Center, P.O. Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.



Joe was a generous man and was blessed with organ donation. He would and did pay his gift forward. It would be an honor if more people would become organ donors.



Friends and family unable to attended, may send condolences to



James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Berwick, is handling arrangements.

1024 N Market St

Berwick , PA 18603

