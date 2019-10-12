|
|
Charlie "Chuck" Hughes, 77, previously of Plymouth, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at Guardian Eldercare, Nanticoke.
Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Emerson and Eleanor Williams Hughes.
A member of the Catholic faith, Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved music, car shows, sci-fi entertainment, motorcycles, QVC shopping and Chinese food. Prior to retirement he was employed as a tax assessor for the city of Boston, Mass.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Emerson John Hughes.
Surviving are sisters, Sandra Hoffman, Shickshinny; Gwen Boyle and her husband, Tommy, Hazleton; Terry Ebert and her husband, Neil, Hanover Twp.; and a brother, Howard Hughes,;and his wife, Rose, Shickshinny. Many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews also survive.
Services for Charlie will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 12, 2019