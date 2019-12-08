|
|
Charlotte Ann Rinehart, 77, of Mohnton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 10:28 p.m. at home.
She was the wife of the late Joseph Rinehart. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Mrs. Rinehart was the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Sheporaitis Przybylowski. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1960 and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She was a member of the Church of St. Benedict, Plowville.
She never met an animal she didn't love, especially her cats. She traveled around the world several times and especially enjoyed cruising.
Her biggest joy was to spend time with family and friends. She was a generous soul and was charitable to many organizations.
Mrs. Rinehart worked over the years in communications for Bell Telephone, XO Communications and Olivet's Society, Reading.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald J. Przybylowski, husband of Michele J. Przybylowski Mulholland, Barto; and was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Przybylowski. Mrs. Rinehart is also survived by many loving cousins and her dear friend, Brian G. Fisher, Mohnton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Plowville, Robeson Twp., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. The Rev. Philip F. Rodgers will serve as celebrant. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Church of St. Benedict from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Philadelphia, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134 in memory of Mrs. Charlotte Ann Rinehart.
Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019