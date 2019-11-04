|
Charlotte Wilson Johns Darden, 93, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing Home, Nanticoke.
Charlotte, known as Lolly since she was a child, was born Dec. 5, 1925, the youngest of four daughters born to the late J. Leonard Johns and his wife Irene Powell Johns in Wilkes-Barre.
Lolly graduated from Meyers High School, Class of 1944. She worked at RCA and at various clerical jobs in the area, lastly the Alvin Rothstein Real Estate office in Mountain Top.
She was a resident of Mountain Top for 59 years, including 17 years residing at Wright Manor Apartments.
Lolly enjoyed playing cards, bingo and socializing with her many friends. She was a long time member of the Puritan Congregational Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Darden, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Together they raised three children; C. Susanne Darden Kaminski, Mountain Top; Thomas L. (Tim) Darden and his wife Elaine, Gulf Port, Fla.; David J. Darden and his wife, Dawn, Mountain Top. She was Nana to six grandchildren, including Michelle, and her husband Frank Trent, Palmetto, Fla.; Daniel Darden, St. Petersburg, Fla.; James Kaminski, Norristown; Joshua Kaminski, Mountain Top; Matthew and Justin Darden, Mountain Top. Lolly was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy Richards and Norma Griffith.
She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Ley, Mountain Top.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to service time Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 4, 2019