Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Charlotte E. Meixsell

Charlotte E. Meixsell Obituary
Charlotte E. Meixsell, 89, of Kingston, formerly of Noxen, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Dallas Twp. on March 13, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Jane Kyttle Boston.

Charlotte graduated from Dallas High School in 1948. She retired from ManorCare Nursing Center in Kingston and later became a receptionist at the Hoyt Library in Kingston for several years. Charlotte enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William Meixsell Jr.; son, William Meixsell, III; and several brothers and sisters.

Charlotte is survived by son, Forrest Meixsell; daughters, Betty Vigue and her husband, Brian; Camilla Meixsell and Candace Jayne; grandchildren, Adam and Karen Jayne and Katie Vigue; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Val Rommel of the Noxen United Methodist Church, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noxen United Methodist Church, 3425 state Route 29, Noxen, PA 18636.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019
