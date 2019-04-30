Charlotte Marie Mattey

Charlotte Marie Mattey, 70, of Lehman Twp., died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, after losing a battle with cancer.

She graduated from Lake-Lehman High School and Wilkes-Barre Business School. She was a homemaker for nearly 50 years.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, John A. Mattey, and sister, Ann Marie Swetts, both of Lehman Twp.

A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Deacon Eugene Blockus officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2019
