Charlotte Phares of Courtdale and formerly of Sweet Valley passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with myelofibrosis.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 6, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Edna Gould Glycenfer.



Charlotte graduated from Coughlin High School, where she lettered in multiple sports. After marrying her beloved husband, the late Jerry Phares, in 1965, she was employed by several factories before becoming a support person for people with mental disabilities. That included her being a life mentor for Nancy Padden until 2009.



In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Marjorie Grace Phares; son, Jerry L. Phares Jr.; grandson, Zane Jerry Gabriel; sisters, Edna Yale and Roberta Telencho; and her friend, Nancy Padden.



Charlotte is survived by children, Michele A. Gabriel (Brian) and James W. Phares (Michelle); grandchildren, Jessica M. Phares, Quin and Avery Gabriel; sisters, LaVerne Karavich and Evelyn Stepanski; brothers, Wayne, Robert, Ronald and Gary Glycenfer; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her loving Shih Tzu, Elmo.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Eucharistic Minister Michael Fender officiating.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, or make blood and/or platelet donations with the American Red Cross.



The family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Saidman, the staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Outpatient Infusion Department and the staff at 5 East for the incredible care and compassion that was given to Charlotte.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary