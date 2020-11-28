Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
View Map
Charlotte Y. Nociasta


1935 - 2020
Charlotte Y. Nociasta Obituary

Charlotte Y. Nociasta, 85, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Bonham's Nursing Center, Stillwater, with her family by her side.

She was born in Berwick on Nov. 9, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva Kishbaugh McGraw.

Charlotte graduated from the Philadelphia School for the Deaf. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, working in the flower garden, bird watching, and tending to her houseplants. 

She loved her family and church at the Emmanuel Assembly of God, Harveys Lake.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by brother, Carl McGraw; sister, Thelma Jennings; grandchild, Justine Martin and sister, Anna Mae Lennox.

She is survived by son, Ralph Nociasta and wife, Jennifer, Ross Twp.; daughters, Pamela Hunsinger and husband Glen Sr., Bloomsburg; and Pauline Kenzakoski and husband, Charles, Bear Creek; brother, Charles McGraw, Berwick; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Randy L. Boston, pastor of Bible Baptist Church, Shickshinny, officiating. Visitation will be  from 11 a.m. to service time.

Interment will be in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.

Memorial donations in Charlotte's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


