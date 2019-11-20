|
Charmaine Zoller, 70, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Charmaine was born Oct. 6, 1949. She was the daughter of Leona Moyer Conrad and the late Alfonce Conrad. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1967, and worked diligently to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Wilkes University.
Charmaine was a gentle, loving person and she was as equally strong and determined, especially when she was helping those she loved and working toward ideals that she valued. She was most adored for her kindness and generosity, which were shown through her tremendous devotion and selflessness for her family, her dedication to the patients she cared for throughout her nursing career and her countless volunteer hours spent at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Charmaine worked hard and she always did it with a smile. She had a genuine love for every part of her life, from caring for her family to teaching Sunday school and leading major projects at work. She did things the right way and never complained, even choosing to walk five flights of stairs up to her office each day. As Charmaine would say, she "would never take an elevator."
Charmaine was a compassionate nurse who spent her career working towards the greater good. She dedicated most of her career to caring for our veterans. She was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Plains Twp., for 29 years, filling various roles. The position she was most proud of was her role as high risk case manager, which she was instrumental in developing. She spent the last 10 years caring for veterans with life limiting illnesses, providing support and guidance, and ensuring they received the best possible care. She was a trusted resource to providers, colleagues and veterans. She also served on numerous committees in the hospital, including the Committee on Cancer.
Although Charmaine could have listed many accomplishments throughout her life, when anyone asked her what she was most proud of, she would always say that her greatest accomplishments were her two children, Alyssa and Jared. Charmaine and her husband of 48 years, James, raised their children together and were extremely involved in every aspect of their lives. Charmaine was a catalyst for much of their success, always guiding them to strive to do their best and be their best. Additionally, she held the special role of "Grammy" to two grandchildren, Benjamin and Claire, that Charmaine called "the light of her life."
Charmaine was a cherished friend and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her father, Alfonce, she was preceded in death by her brother, Noel Conrad.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, James Zoller; children, Alyssa Wisnosky and husband, Justin, Plymouth Twp.; and Jared Zoller, Boalsburg; grandchildren, Benjamin and Claire Wisnosky; brother, Mark Conrad and wife, Gale, Plymouth Twp.; sister-in-law, Rita Conrad, Edwardsville; brothers-in-law, David Zoller and wife, Patti, Rio Rancho, N.M.; Robert Zoller and late wife, Marilyn, Largo, Fla.; and John Zoller and wife, Lee, West Palm Beach, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will begin with prayers at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Michele D. Kaufman, officiating.
Interment will follow in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Viewing and visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until transferal to the church Saturday. Classmates from the Class of 1967 will gather at 7:15 p.m. Friday to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Charmaine's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit the funeral home website at www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019