S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheri P. Rinkevich

Cheri P. Rinkevich Obituary
Cheri P. Rinkevich died peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Rinkevich, (daughter-in-law, Alana Reisinger); her son, Carl Rinkevich (daughter-in-law, Caitrin Rinkevich); her two grandchildren, Marlena Rinkevich and Cyrus Rinkevich; brother, George Cheatley; sister, Anita Williams; and brother, Steve Cheatley.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020
