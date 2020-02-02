|
Cheri P. Rinkevich died peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Rinkevich, (daughter-in-law, Alana Reisinger); her son, Carl Rinkevich (daughter-in-law, Caitrin Rinkevich); her two grandchildren, Marlena Rinkevich and Cyrus Rinkevich; brother, George Cheatley; sister, Anita Williams; and brother, Steve Cheatley.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020