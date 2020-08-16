Home

Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
570-655-7333
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.
1201 Main Street
Pittston, PA 18640
Cheryl A. Kasisky

Cheryl A. Kasisky Obituary

Cheryl A. Kasisky, 68, of Jenkins Twp., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

She joins her beloved husband, Andrew "Sonny" P. Kasisky Sr., who passed away Oct. 19, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Sr. and Mary Anne Noonan Hughes.

She was a graduate of Ashley Sugar Notch High School. She was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Cheryl was rich in faith and a member of the First Baptist Church, Pittston.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Please be aware that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with masks required, social distancing and 25 people in the facility at a time.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com.


