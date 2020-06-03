Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. McConnell


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. McConnell Obituary
Cheryl A. McConnell, 49, of Nanticoke, born April 26, 1971, in Redbank, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.

She moved to Pennsylvania in 2001, after being a long time resident of the Bayshore Area of New Jersey.

Cheryl was predeceased by her beloved parents, Elaine Klumpp McConnell and George McConnell, Atlantic Highlands, N.J.

She leaves behind her loving life partner of 21 years, Kenneth "Butterfly" Schmidt; her loving daughter, Sara Ford (James Wheeler), Nanticoke; her son, Ronald Ford (Skylar Olenick), their son, Ronald Ford Jr. "Dinky," Nanticoke; Edward Gatto, Englishtown, N.J.; her loving sisters, Donna Gatto, South Carolina and Mary Stoop, South Carolina.

Cheryl also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Cheryl will be missed dearly.

Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -