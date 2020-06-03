|
Cheryl A. McConnell, 49, of Nanticoke, born April 26, 1971, in Redbank, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.
She moved to Pennsylvania in 2001, after being a long time resident of the Bayshore Area of New Jersey.
Cheryl was predeceased by her beloved parents, Elaine Klumpp McConnell and George McConnell, Atlantic Highlands, N.J.
She leaves behind her loving life partner of 21 years, Kenneth "Butterfly" Schmidt; her loving daughter, Sara Ford (James Wheeler), Nanticoke; her son, Ronald Ford (Skylar Olenick), their son, Ronald Ford Jr. "Dinky," Nanticoke; Edward Gatto, Englishtown, N.J.; her loving sisters, Donna Gatto, South Carolina and Mary Stoop, South Carolina.
Cheryl also leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Cheryl will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020