GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Cheryl Butchko
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Cheryl Ann Butchko Obituary
Cheryl Ann Butchko, 51, of Pittston died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Born April 11, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Ralph William and Providence Grace Scalzo Butchko.

She is survived by her sisters, Tina Marie Argot and Rita Montemayor.

Cheryl graduated with two bachelors degrees from Pennsylvania State University and Bloomsburg University. Following her education, she began her teaching career outside Woodbridge, Va.

Those who knew Cheryl knew she was generous with her time and resources for her friends and family. She was a true animal lover who attentively cared for her dogs and cats.

In keeping with Cheryl's animal-loving spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Cheryl's name to Northern Chesapeake Sheltie Rescue, 205 Haynes Court, Abingdon, Md. 21009.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday from Graziano's Funeral Home, Pittston, with the Rev. Robert Argot officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life.

For information or to express your condolences to Cheryl's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 27, 2020
