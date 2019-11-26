|
Cheryl Ann Carbohn, 50, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 19, 1969, the daughter of Lawrence Carbohn and the late Charleen Ann Butry Carbohn. She was a member of the graduating class of 1987 of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, Charleen, was a grandson, Gannon Cheremsak.
Surviving are her father, Lawrence Carbohn; daughter, Jamie Carbohn; son, Mark Maslowski, all of Hanover Twp.; grandson, John Ryan Cheremsak; brother, Larry Carbohn and his wife, Amy, Warrior Run; nieces, Amber and Ashleigh; and nephew, Larry Carbohn.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019