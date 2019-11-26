Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Carbohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Carbohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Carbohn Obituary
Cheryl Ann Carbohn, 50, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 19, 1969, the daughter of Lawrence Carbohn and the late Charleen Ann Butry Carbohn. She was a member of the graduating class of 1987 of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, Charleen, was a grandson, Gannon Cheremsak.

Surviving are her father, Lawrence Carbohn; daughter, Jamie Carbohn; son, Mark Maslowski, all of Hanover Twp.; grandson, John Ryan Cheremsak; brother, Larry Carbohn and his wife, Amy, Warrior Run; nieces, Amber and Ashleigh; and nephew, Larry Carbohn.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -