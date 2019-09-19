|
Cheryl Ann Remakus, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her children and family.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 27, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Maureen Kofchak Mago. She was raised and grew up in Georgetown. Cheryl loved and adored her children and grandchildren.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Our mother was the strongest woman we have ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. She was one who never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She was a fierce mama bear and grandmother.
She was preceded in death in death by her mother, Maureen Kofchak Mago; and grandmother and grandfather, Dorothy and Anthony Glofka.
She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Remakus and husband, Ron, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Crystal Remakus and fiance, Larry, Wilkes-Barre; son, J.J. Remakus, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Amber Matinas and daughter, Autumn Matinas, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Stephen Kofchak and wife, Diane; brother, Joseph Kofchak; sister, Lynda Zarola and husband, Tony; brother, Henry Mago and wife, Tammy; brother, Allan Mago; sister, Julie Mago; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Ashlynn, Damien, Giovanni, Aiden, Annaliese, Savannah, Ezequiel, Aubriella and Achylles; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019