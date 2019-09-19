Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Remakus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Remakus


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Remakus Obituary
Cheryl Ann Remakus, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by her children and family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 27, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Maureen Kofchak Mago. She was raised and grew up in Georgetown. Cheryl loved and adored her children and grandchildren.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Our mother was the strongest woman we have ever met. She wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. She was one who never held back her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. She was a fierce mama bear and grandmother.

She was preceded in death in death by her mother, Maureen Kofchak Mago; and grandmother and grandfather, Dorothy and Anthony Glofka.

She leaves behind her daughter, Amy Remakus and husband, Ron, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Crystal Remakus and fiance, Larry, Wilkes-Barre; son, J.J. Remakus, Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Amber Matinas and daughter, Autumn Matinas, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Stephen Kofchak and wife, Diane; brother, Joseph Kofchak; sister, Lynda Zarola and husband, Tony; brother, Henry Mago and wife, Tammy; brother, Allan Mago; sister, Julie Mago; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Ashlynn, Damien, Giovanni, Aiden, Annaliese, Savannah, Ezequiel, Aubriella and Achylles; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now