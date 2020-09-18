Home

Cheryl Clark


1959 - 2020
Cheryl Clark Obituary

Cheryl Clark, 61, of Mayfield, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton on Aug. 27, 1959, daughter of Marjorie Catherine Fetcho Regnerus, Michigan, and the late Andrew Gerek, she enjoyed going to the casino,playing scratch-off lottery tickets and going for ice cream with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Christina Clark, Mayfield; three sons, Robert Fetcho, Peckville; Michael Clark and wife, Tanya, Archbald; and Anthony Clark and companion, Laurie Charney, Moscow; three brothers, Donald Gerek, Archbald; Randy Gerek, Mayfield; and Michael Gerek and wife, Terry, Peckville; four grandchildren, Alexandra Clark, Mayfield; Michael and Landon Clark, Archbald; and Katie Fetcho, Peckville; Cheryl's companion of 30 years, Jack Boehm, Swoyersville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are from Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawana Ave., Mayfield.


