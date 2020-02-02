|
|
Cheryl Duszak Rebovich of Scranton died at home Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born July 13, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Jean and Henry Duszak of Old Forge.
She was a graduate of Old Forge High School in 1959.
She was the loving wife of Ronald M. Rebovich Sr., Dupont; loving mother to sons, Ronald M. Rebovich Jr. and his wife, Kimberly; and Ryan Rebovich, Old Forge; daughters, Rebecca Hines and her husband, Brian; and Jean Rebovich, Philadelphia; loving grandmother to Elwood Joseph.
She is survived by sisters, JoAnn Wright, Scranton; and Cheryl Decker, New York; and brother, Henry Duszak, Wilkes-Barre; and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Antoline Rought, Tunkhannock; and Marion Hughes, Jessup.
Had many hobbies crocheting, knitting, gardening and baking, but the one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family.
She was a hard working and dedicated employee during her many years working in the garment industry in Pittston; deli manager at Redner's and Bruno's Supermarkets in Pittston, and the manager of Subway in Scranton.
A memorial will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Cheryl's honor be made to the ASPCA 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020